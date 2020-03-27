ELECTION DAY: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast

WHILE the age old tradition of grabbing a sausage while deciding who to vote for won’t be going ahead this year due to COVID-19 fears, Fraser Coast residents can still head to polling booths to cast their vote.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) has carefully considered the impact of COVID-19 on the conduct of the 2020 local government elections.

After taking advice from Queensland Health, the ECQ has determined that, based on current advice available, the elections should proceed on Saturday, March 28.

Division 1:

BROOWEENA:

Brooweena State School, Lahey Street,

BURRUM HEADS: Burrum Heads Community Hall, Cnr Howard Street & Burrum Heads Road,

HOWARD: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley Street,

MUNGAR: Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Road; Sunbury Full Sunbury State School, 545 Alice Street, TORBANLEA: Torbanlea Hall, Robertson Street.

Division 2:

BAUPLE: Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road.

GLENWOOD: Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road.

TIARO: Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Terrace.

TINANA: Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Road.

Division 3:

BELL HILLTOP, MARYBOROUGH: Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Avenue.

MARYBOROUGH: St Pauls Memorial Hall, Cnr Adelaide & Ellena Streets.

MARYBOROUGH WEST: Maryborough West State School, Ariadne Street.

SUNBURY: Sunbury State School, 545 Alice Street.

Division 4:

BOONOOROO: Coast Guard Base Station, 126 Eckert Road.

Division 5:

TOOGOOM: Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Road.

YARRILEE AND DUNDOWRAN: Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Road.

Division 6:

PIALBA: Police Citizens Youth Club, 9 O’Rourke Street; Hervey Bay State High School, 58 Beach Road, Pialba.

Division 7:

KAWUNGAN: Kawungan State School, Grevillea Street,

RIVER HEADS: River Heads Community Hall, 45 Ariadne Street,

URANGAN: Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert Street.

Division 8:

URRAWEEN: Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Road.

Division 9:

KAWUNGAN: Kawungan State School, Grevillea Street.

PIALBA: Police Citizens Youth Club, 9 O’Rourke Street.

TORQUAY: Torquay State School, Tavistock Street.

Division 10:

URANGAN: Urangan Point State School, Miller Street; Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert Street, Urangan.