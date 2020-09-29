ELECTION DEBATES: How watch live tonight

Dear readers

As we prepare to cast our votes for the people we want to lead us through the COVID-19 economic recovery and for the longest term in the state's history, the Chronicle is tonight bringing you two local debates.

These debates will be live on the Chronicle site. Simply visit www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au and click on the election debate story which will dominate our home page from 6pm. The Maryborough debate begins at 6.30pm and the Hervey Bay debate at 7.30pm.

The Chronicle and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting today with debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

Readers are invited to submit the questions they want to see tackled. If they don't make it in to tonight's debates, we are committed to ensuring they are asked of our candidates during our election series which will run from tomorrow until decision day on October 31.

