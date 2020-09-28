Menu
ELECTION DEBATES: On this Tuesday night
Election debates on this week: We want to hear from you

Jessica Grewal
28th Sep 2020 2:00 AM
FRASER COAST candidates for the October state election will go head-to-head this week in a two virtual debates hosted by the Chronicle.

These exclusive debates will see candidates answering tough questions on the issues that matter most to voters before ballots are cast on October 31.

The livestreams will be moderated by the editor and readers are invited to send in their questions to be put to the candidates on the day.

We’re confident these debates will provide invaluable opportunities for voters to find out more about their candidates.

The debates will be live on the Chronicle site on Tuesday, September 29:

– Maryborough: 6.30pm

– Hervey Bay 7.30pm

Got a question you want answered? Email jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

