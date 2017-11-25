ELECTION: Funding pledges from your candidates

MILLIONS of dollars worth of political promises are in the pipeline for the Fraser Coast depending on who claims the seat. Here are some of the major projects candidates have pledged to fund:

Ted Sorensen, LNP Hervey Bay

$92,000 for security fence at Hervey Bay museum

$25,000 for Bideford St woodwork club

$1m for Girl Guides' new hall

$1m for feasibility study to extend Urangan pier

$1m for boat for Hervey Bay VMR

$2m to air-condition Hervey Bay schools

Damian Huxham, One Nation Hervey Bay

$500,000 for a vector program

$500,000 for better beach disability access

$2m for rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations

$2m to air-condition Hervey Bay schools

$10m for an extension to Boundary and Urraween Rds

$25m for a feasibility study for the Burrum Bridge

$8m for new mental health facility in Hervey Bay

James Hansen, One Nation Maryborough

$5m to turn Old Maryborough Tafe college into agricultural college

$10m to reopen Maryborough Hospital maternity ward

$15m for an offstream water storage facility for cane farmers (joint project with the Federal Government)