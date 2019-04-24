ELECTION: Hinkler ballot draw goes ahead in Bundaberg

The ballot draw for the electorate of Hinkler.

TEN candidates will compete for the position of federal member for Hinkler at the upcoming election, with each learning their position on the ballot on Wednesday.

The ballot draw was held at Bundaberg's electoral commission office.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham will be listed in top position on the ballet with the LNP's incumbent member Keith Pitt in second spot.

Green's candidate Anne Jackson is in third spot, while independent candidate David Norman is in fourth position.

Fellow independent Moe Turaga was in fifth spot while new candidate Aaron Erksine, running on behalf of Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals Party, was listed at six.

United Australia Party candidate Joe Ellul was in seventh position, with Animal Justice candidate Amy Brynes in eight, Labor's Richard Pascoe is listed at nine and independent Adrian Wone is listed at number 10.