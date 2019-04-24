Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ballot draw for the electorate of Hinkler.
The ballot draw for the electorate of Hinkler. Contributed
News

ELECTION: Hinkler ballot draw goes ahead in Bundaberg

Carlie Walker
by
24th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEN candidates will compete for the position of federal member for Hinkler at the upcoming election, with each learning their position on the ballot on Wednesday.

The ballot draw was held at Bundaberg's electoral commission office.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham will be listed in top position on the ballet with the LNP's incumbent member Keith Pitt in second spot.

Green's candidate Anne Jackson is in third spot, while independent candidate David Norman is in fourth position.

Fellow independent Moe Turaga was in fifth spot while new candidate Aaron Erksine, running on behalf of Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals Party, was listed at six.

United Australia Party candidate Joe Ellul was in seventh position, with Animal Justice candidate Amy Brynes in eight, Labor's Richard Pascoe is listed at nine and independent Adrian Wone is listed at number 10.

More Stories

bundaberg fcelection fraser coast hervey bay hinkler
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ELECTION: New Wide Bay candidates revealed in ballot draw

    premium_icon ELECTION: New Wide Bay candidates revealed in ballot draw

    News Aaron Vico will be the candidate for One Nation, while Jasmine Smith will run on behalf of Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

    • 24th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
    • 1 JEHOVAHSWIFE
    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News Find out where and when you can catch a RAAF flyover.

    Man taken to to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

    premium_icon Man taken to to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

    News A man was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a snake.

    UPDATE: Kitchen gutted by fire after Torbanlea blaze

    premium_icon UPDATE: Kitchen gutted by fire after Torbanlea blaze

    News Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.