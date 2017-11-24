Menu
ELECTION: How your candidates plan to regulate fishing

Commercial trawlers.
Blake Antrobus
by

STRIKING the balance between the rights of commercial and recreational fishers will be a major issue for Hervey Bay's state member.

Recreational fishers have taken out ads demanding reviews of conservation and net free zones in the region despite commercial fishers saying they have been crippled by net-free zones.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

To solve the issue, Labor's Adrian Tantari said committees of local fishing stakeholders would provide advice about local issues, which "could include the Great Sandy Strait Marine Park".

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the LNP's proposed review of legislation would have helped develop better fisheries management if they had remained in government. Independent candidate

Jannean Dean said "all must abide by the same legislation" with recreational or commercial fishing in the area.

Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said the park would be designated a yellow conservation zone if she was elected, while One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said we should ensure "its sustainability and protection."

