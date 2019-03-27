ELECTION: New independent candidate puts hand up for Hinkler

DAVID Norman is sick of politics as usual.

That's why the Urangan man has put his hand up to run as an independent in the Hinkler electorate at the Federal Election, expected to be held in May.

Mr Norman said Australia deserved better than the "dishonesty, corruption and political fighting we have got for decades".

"Time and time again the major parties have proven they can't be trusted to keep their word and keep getting caught with their own noses in the trough."

He said too often parties were focussed on their own internal power struggles.

"Party politics creates a culture that is toxic to good, collaborative governance of our great country," Mr Norman said.

"The people of Australia have had enough and want the representatives they elect to work together, honestly and constructively for the best outcomes for their electorate and Australia as a whole.

"The current immature, school yard type behaviour we've had over the last few decades is not good governance and it's plain for the average Australian to see the major parties, and many individuals within them, only have their own interests in mind."

Mr Norman has many thoughts on the major issues facing the Hinkler electorate.

He is not a supporter of the Cashless Debit Card, which is currently being rolled out to a portion of Hinkler's welfare recipients.

"I do not believe the benefits that may be achieved in the minority of cases, outweigh the negative social and financial impacts of a general rollout," he said.

Mr Norman would like to see the Work for the Dole initiative brought back.

"This scheme provided work for welfare recipients to develop real-world skills and gave them a work structure and mental work routine," he said.

"It was compulsory for certain able-bodied welfare participants to attend a number of hours each week, whilst it also provided much needed support to the not-for-profit organisations they were placed with.

"I would like to see this scheme revitalised and enhanced, albeit with still the proviso that it doesn't detract from the hiring of paid employees."

Mr Norman also wants to fight to make sure multinational corporations are paying a fair share of tax.

"It has been reported that tax haven use by Australian-based multinationals cost Australia around $6 billion in lost tax revenue annually," he said.

"Another report indicated that in total corporate tax avoidance cost the government, that's our money, up to $80 billion in revenue over two years.

"Imagine what could be done in the way of health, education, public infrastructure with that."

Most importantly, the generation of jobs would be a priority for Mr Norman.

"Hinkler, like many regional electorates, has an ongoing battle with unemployment," he said.

"In fact from the report I saw it has the highest unemployment stats in Queensland.

"There aren't enough permanent or casual jobs for the people looking for them.

"Apart from government incentives to drive expansion of new and existing industries, I endorse government-owned or sponsored services that create jobs in the region.

"Colleges like TAFE that train young and old people in trades and real-world jobs need support to provide affordable training in the region. These local institutions themselves provide jobs in the region."