The staff at Maryborough's electorate office conducting the draw for the Wide Bay.
The staff at Maryborough's electorate office conducting the draw for the Wide Bay.
ELECTION: New Wide Bay candidates revealed in ballot draw

Carlie Walker
by
24th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
TWO new contenders have thrown their hats in the ring for the seat of Wide Bay ahead of next month's Federal Election.

The new candidates were revealed at the ballot draw ahead of the election, which was held at Maryborough's electorate office on Wednesday.

The draw was to determine what order the candidates would be listed in on the ballot papers ahead of the election on May 18.

Aaron Vico, a tradesman, will be the candidate for One Nation, while Jasmine Smith, a delivery driver, will run on behalf of Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

In first spot on the ballot paper was Daniel Bryar, standing for the Greens.

Labor candidate Jason Scanes was in second position on the ballot, with United Australia Party candidate Andrew Schebella in third spot.

LNP candidate and incumbent member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be fourth on the ballot, with independent Tim Jerome in fifth spot.

The two newest candidates, Ms Smith and Mr Vico, were sixth and seventh respectively.

The order of names from the ballot draw on Wednesday.
The order of names from the ballot draw on Wednesday.

