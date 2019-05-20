Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Election night drinking game
Election night drinking game
Your Story

YOUR SAY: Election night drinking game

bmuir
by
20th May 2019 7:14 AM

The election night television coverage drinking game. One shot must be taken for when the following phrases are said (the utterances and incidents are ordered somewhat chronologically):

Someone mentions democracy sausages. (This is not a phenomenon any other country has to deal with.)

"We're starting to see some more meaningful figures coming in now."

Scott Morrison or Bill Shorten says: "Fair go."

"I don't expect we will get an outcome in this seat tonight."

Someone takes more than five seconds to start talking when they are cut to in a live cross.

"I suspect the result in this seat will come down to the postal votes."

The computer graphic stops working or freezes.

When someone describes today's events as "democracy at work."

"Jobs and growth."

"This is another seat with a large number of early votes cast."

"These are very early figures."

"If I can just pull up the House of Reps..."

"Sorry, that's the wrong screen."

"Good for Australia..."

"I'm not prepared to call this seat yet."

A super complicated graphic is shown.

"This looks like a night for the independents."

"We won't get a full breakdown of the senate tonight."

Tony Abbott loses his seat.

"This seat is shaping a very close three way contest."

"There is a clear win on primary votes."

Clive Palmer calls Queenslanders "Squeenzelanders" and then proceeds to say something nonsensical.

"The outcome of this seat will come down to minor party preferences."

Pauline Hanson cries.

"Let's take a final call of the board."

"I'm not prepared to call the election yet."

"I'm prepared to call the election for..." (I intentionally omitted the spoiler.)

More Stories

Show More
election federal election 2019 opinion voting your story

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    premium_icon ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    News Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe has thanked his team for their support after failing to win office on Saturday.

    Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    premium_icon Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    News The Labor candidate for Wide Bay had a simple response.

    RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    premium_icon RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    News It was people like the Harrises who helped make it happen.

    Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    premium_icon Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    News Mr Pitt has received a significant swing in this election