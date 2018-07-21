Menu
Fraser Coast Division 10 by-election count continues.
Council News

BREAKING: Candidate leads Division 10 vote count

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Jul 2018 8:39 PM | Updated: 10:04 PM

UPDATE (9.35PM): ZANE O'Keefe has extended his lead over Division 10's seven other candidates as the by-election count continues.

As of 9.27pm, about 5,487 votes have been counted.

Mr O'Keefe leads on 1,934 votes, followed by Les MucKan on 1,151, Lachlan Cosgrove on 662, Jeanette Maynes on 645, Phil Truscott on 585, Brian Reckenberg on 165, Richard Mott on 118 and Paul Forst on 26.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland will continue counting over Sunday and Monday.

EARLIER: POLLS have closed and the first results in the Fraser Coast's Division 10 by-election have started trickling in.

As of 8.33PM, about 5,267 votes have been counted.

Zane O'Keefe leads the count with 1,737 votes.

He is followed by Les MucKan on 1,101 votes, Lachlan Cosgrove on 642, Jeanette Maynes on 621, Phil Truscott on 556, Brian Reckenberg on 160,Paul Forst on 141 and Richard Mott on 116.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

