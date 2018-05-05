ELECTION RESULTS: One candidate takes the lead

UPDATE (9.30PM): EVEN with six booths left to count, Tony Pantlin says he isn't out of the race yet.

The Fraser Coast mayoral candidate, who holds 3,757 votes as of 8.53pm, said he won't be conceding until the final outcome is decided.

George Seymour holds a commanding lead of 10,339 votes - about 37.70 per cent of the total votes - while Darren Everard is second on 4,454 votes.

Mr Pantlin said while it is the result he expected, he is waiting until the ECQ formally call the by-election.

Enjoying a well-earned break with his family, he said he was "very happy" with the results.

"I think I've been very successful, especially for a barrier trial," Mr Pantlin said.

"It's a great investment in terms of mind and life wealth."

On the other hand, Greg Schmidt, a familiar face in the election, has conceded he's not going to get over the line.

Mr Schmidt said he wasn't disappointed in the results, currently holding about 2,133 votes.

"I'm just really happy to know that people have exercised their democratic right to vote," he said.

EARLIER (8.35PM): ONLY seven booths remain in the by-election count.

George Seymour still holds a commanding lead with 10,318 votes, followed by Darren Everard on 4,446 and Tony Pantlin on 3,712.

About 39.07 per cent of the roll has been counted and 29 of 36 booths returned.

EARLIER (8:05PM): WITH only eight booths to go, George Seymour still holds a commanding lead over other candidates by more than 6000 votes.

About 38.04 per cent of the roll has been counted as of 8.03pm.

Cr Seymour leads six other candidates on about 10,069 votes.

He is followed by Darren Everard (4,191), Tony Pantlin (3,643), David Dalgleish (3,569), Jannean Dean (2,540), Greg Schmidt (2,098) and Paul Forst (467).

EARLIER: (7.45PM): GEORGE Seymour is close to holding 40 per cent of total votes on the Fraser Coast as the by-election count continues.

With 25 booths counted, Cr Seymour now leads by 9,139 votes.

He is followed by Darren Everard (2,926), Tony Pantlin (3,382), David Dalgleish (3,265), Jannean Dean (2,295), Greg Schmidt (1,869) and Paul Forst (428).

About 11 booths are yet to be counted.

EARLIER (7.20PM): MORE than half the booths have been returned and George Seymour still holds a commanding lead over the other candidates.

Cr Seymour now leads on 6,776 votes, followed by Darren Everard on 2,772 and Tony Pantlin on 2,576..

About 20 of 36 booths have been returned and 26.35 per cent of the roll counted.

George Seymour leads as more than half the booths in the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election are returned on May 5. Blake Antrobus

EARLIER (7.05PM): GEORGE Seymour has extended his lead in the mayoral by-election, now leading by about 3,098 votes.

About 11.99 per cent of the electoral roll has been counted, with eleven booths returned.

Tony Pantlin follows on 1,285 votes, followed by Darren Everard, who has received about 1,223 votes.

David Dalgleish follows on 1,091, then Jannean Dean on 777, Greg Schmidt on 762 and Paul Forst on 117.

EARLIER: POLLS have closed and the first results in the Fraser Coast's mayoral by-election are trickling in.

As of 6.50pm, 3,024 votes have been counted.

George Seymour is leading on 928 votes, followed by Tony Pantlin on 518 and David Dalgleish on 428.

Darren Everard is fourth on 381 votes, Jannean Dean is fifth on 283 and Greg Schmidt is sixth on 233.

Paul Forst is seventh on 36 votes.

More to come.