Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Election scorecard' for M'boro candidates released

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough in September.
The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough in September. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

CONSERVATION group Lock the Gate will place additional pressure on Maryborough's state candidates with an 'election scorecard' on the candidate's positions on fracking.

It follows the group receiving confirmation from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier this month the Wide Bay Burnett region would be "frack-free” if Labor was re-elected.

Lock the Gate organiser Vicki Perrin said parties and their candidates had been asked for a written response to their stance on legislative no-go zones for shale gas fracking in the region.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

"Twenty communities have declared themselves gasfield free and a whopping 95% agreeing to defend their land from the fracking gasfield invasion,” Ms Perrin said.

"We have seen time and time again in Queensland, candidates profess their personal opinions in elections only to have little or no action follow.

"The scorecard offers locals a chance to see where the parties stand on the issue of fracking in the Maryborough electorate.

The current scoredcard on fracking for Maryborough's candidates, produced by Lock the Gate.
The current scoredcard on fracking for Maryborough's candidates, produced by Lock the Gate. Contributed

"Regardless of which party you lean toward it's important that everyone sees all party positions on this crucial election issue.

Under the current scorecard, the LNP is the only party that has not met the group's approval, while Labor is undecided.

"The LNP have been the biggest disappointment to local residents and food growers, with a complete failure to offer any interest in holding back the shale fracking companies and the gasfield threat to the region's land and water,” Ms Perrin said.

"Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has publicly opposed fracking in the region but unfortunately the Labor Party has failed to back his no fracking position in writing.”

One Nation, the Greens and Independent candidate Roger Currie have all pledged their support for a frack-free region.

Topics:  fcelection fracking lock the gate maryborough qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast finally gets permanent medical oncologist

Fraser Coast finally gets permanent medical oncologist

Dr Hayden Christie moved to the region last year to take on the role of staff medical oncologist at Hervey Bay Cancer Care Centre.

Miniature art work with massive local talent

ART ON SHOW: Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber won first place in the small paintings sections with Blooming Cactus.

80 works are on show for Miniature and Small Paintings Exhibition.

Mums passionate about women's empowerment

Join Corinne Kisbee NLP Practitioner, NLP Coach and Timeline therapy practitioner and Christie Kearney (left) positive body image speaker and real health ambassador for an intimate morning where they will share their journey to self love and take you on your own 'journey'.

Find self love at Sunrise on Sunday

420 affected in power outage

Ergon confirmed the power was out from 2.37pm.

Local Partners