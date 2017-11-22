'Election scorecard' for M'boro candidates released

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough in September.

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough in September. Valerie Horton

CONSERVATION group Lock the Gate will place additional pressure on Maryborough's state candidates with an 'election scorecard' on the candidate's positions on fracking.

It follows the group receiving confirmation from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier this month the Wide Bay Burnett region would be "frack-free” if Labor was re-elected.

Lock the Gate organiser Vicki Perrin said parties and their candidates had been asked for a written response to their stance on legislative no-go zones for shale gas fracking in the region.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

"Twenty communities have declared themselves gasfield free and a whopping 95% agreeing to defend their land from the fracking gasfield invasion,” Ms Perrin said.

"We have seen time and time again in Queensland, candidates profess their personal opinions in elections only to have little or no action follow.

"The scorecard offers locals a chance to see where the parties stand on the issue of fracking in the Maryborough electorate.

The current scoredcard on fracking for Maryborough's candidates, produced by Lock the Gate. Contributed

"Regardless of which party you lean toward it's important that everyone sees all party positions on this crucial election issue.

Under the current scorecard, the LNP is the only party that has not met the group's approval, while Labor is undecided.

"The LNP have been the biggest disappointment to local residents and food growers, with a complete failure to offer any interest in holding back the shale fracking companies and the gasfield threat to the region's land and water,” Ms Perrin said.

"Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has publicly opposed fracking in the region but unfortunately the Labor Party has failed to back his no fracking position in writing.”

One Nation, the Greens and Independent candidate Roger Currie have all pledged their support for a frack-free region.