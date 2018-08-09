Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIRD LIFE: Maryborough artist Ann Bowden with Eclectic Aviary which will be on show at the Ekka.
BIRD LIFE: Maryborough artist Ann Bowden with Eclectic Aviary which will be on show at the Ekka. contributed
Community

'Electric Aviary' to be a great attraction

Boni Holmes
by
9th Aug 2018 1:40 PM

LOCAL sculptures have collaborated to fuse their creative energies for an artwork which was being displayed at this year's Brisbane Ekka.

Sculpture Central member Inge Bayer said if you were venturing to the Ekka, you should visit the Fine Arts pavilion.

"Some members of Sculpture Central have been busy for months putting together their combined work titled Eclectic Aviary," she said.

"Artists have worked in a variety of mediums to create birds of every description.

"Clay, wood, wire, papier mache, glass and mixed media have made this exhibit very unique.

"If you are down at the Ekka please go and check out the exhibit by our local sculpture group."

Inge also said if Eclectic Aviary was not sold, you would be able to view it after the Ekka has closed at Alpha31 Art Gallery, 31 Alpha Plantation Road (at the end of Nerada Road), Tinana.

Sculpture Central members come from Maryborough, Mungar, Bundaberg, Appletree Creek and Tannum Sands.

For information, phone Inge Bayer 41297434.

Related Items

art gallery artwork ekka 2018 fcart fcmaryborough sculpture tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Jury in arson trial discharged after juror breaks rule

    premium_icon Jury in arson trial discharged after juror breaks rule

    Crime Judge Julie Ryrie declared the trial a "waste of taxpayer's money".

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:07 PM
    Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    premium_icon Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    Crime The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

    • 9th Aug 2018 2:49 PM
    'Our dad was worth more than a fine'

    premium_icon 'Our dad was worth more than a fine'

    News Family rebukes weak laws as crash driver walks free.

    LOTTO WIN: Search for mystery millionaire in Bay

    LOTTO WIN: Search for mystery millionaire in Bay

    News The winning ticket was sold at a Hervey Bay news agency

    Local Partners