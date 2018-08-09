'Electric Aviary' to be a great attraction

BIRD LIFE: Maryborough artist Ann Bowden with Eclectic Aviary which will be on show at the Ekka.

LOCAL sculptures have collaborated to fuse their creative energies for an artwork which was being displayed at this year's Brisbane Ekka.

Sculpture Central member Inge Bayer said if you were venturing to the Ekka, you should visit the Fine Arts pavilion.

"Some members of Sculpture Central have been busy for months putting together their combined work titled Eclectic Aviary," she said.

"Artists have worked in a variety of mediums to create birds of every description.

"Clay, wood, wire, papier mache, glass and mixed media have made this exhibit very unique.

"If you are down at the Ekka please go and check out the exhibit by our local sculpture group."

Inge also said if Eclectic Aviary was not sold, you would be able to view it after the Ekka has closed at Alpha31 Art Gallery, 31 Alpha Plantation Road (at the end of Nerada Road), Tinana.

Sculpture Central members come from Maryborough, Mungar, Bundaberg, Appletree Creek and Tannum Sands.

For information, phone Inge Bayer 41297434.