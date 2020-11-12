Menu
Berry's Electrical owner Michael Berry with his mobile electrical business van. Photo: Stuart Fast
Electrical business hasn’t lost its spark despite changing times

Stuart Fast
12th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
WHILE Maryborough business Berry’s Electrical may have closed in Ellena St, its owner has reassured the community his business is still active.

“With the way white goods have been going, we’ve scaled back and gone for a mobile service, we don’t need the shop anymore,” Mr Berry said.

“Some people think that we’ve closed when they see the shopfront when we’re not … we’re in Maryborough and Hervey Bay, we’re still working.”

The decision to transition into a mobile electrical business was made in May and Mr Berry said adapting allowed the business to continue to operate.

Mr Berry said the Ellena St storefront was being sold and his business was fully mobile as of November 9.

He inherited the business from his father Brian Berry who set it up 35 years ago.

“We do a lot of work with home assist and with the elderly … Dad used to do community work for St Vinnies, donate fridges to animal refuges, we will still do that kind of thing,” he said.

Services on offer include fridge repairs and airconditioning.

Berry’s Electrical can be contacted on 0487 237 797.

