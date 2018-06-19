Menu
NO LIGHT: Bill Hudson has had no power in his caravan which is parked at Beachside Caravan Park since Sunday night.
Electricity outages at popular park leave visitors in dark

Inge Hansen
19th Jun 2018 7:31 PM | Updated: 7:35 PM
THEY travel to Hervey Bay annually to escape the Victorian weather but constant electricity issues have Bill and Lois Hudson ready to pull the plug on their favourite caravan site.

The couple has driven from Ballarat for the past 18 years and set up camp at Beachside Caravan Park at Torquay.

"We've been here for about four or five weeks and everything was good as gold until Sunday," Mr Hudson said.

"Then the power just went off and we had no hot water, no lights in the toilets so we had to go to the other end."

Mr Hudson said after multiple visits from electricians and council workers, no solution was found and the power would regularly switch on and off without notice.

Spending $252 a week to rent a spot and with other caravan parks full, Mr Hudson said re-locating wasn't an option.

He said he and other park users were forced to use leads to source electricity from power points in other sections of the park.

Many caravan owners did not bring their own solar charges or gas cookers and lighters because they believed the park was fully equipped.

Luckily, fellow Hervey Bay visitor Bob Collings said he brought his own gas power but it didn't mean he was out of the woods.

"(Monday) night the power went off at 9.45 and I was in bed," he said.

"There was no way I was going to get out of bed and switch the gas on."

Having driven from the central coast of New South Wales to Hervey Bay for nearly 40 years with his wife, Mr Collings said the issue wasn't so much about the power being off but rather, the principle.

Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Diehm said electricians spent two days working on an intermittent fault at the caravan park.

He said council offered to relocate visitors from the affected section while the fault was being rectified.

"We hope to have the fault fixed as soon as possible."

