ELECTRIFYING MOMENT: Sexually charged Oscars duet

THE 91st Academy Awards - the first in 30 years without a host - are well underway inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's much-anticipated performance of A Star Is Born hit Shallow didn't disappoint - the pair rising from their seats in the front row and walking to stage arm in arm.

Cooper's not a professional singer, but delivers a servicable set-up of the song's opening verse, Gaga gazing at him adoringly before she steps behind the piano to take over.

After she's delivered many of the song's biggest notes, Cooper's up - and takes a seat next to Gaga, joining her for the finale.

The camera closes in tight for the song's final moments, the on-screen couple looking like they'll kiss any second:

“We did it.”

Coming two hours into what's been a bit of a sedate ceremony so far, Gaga and Cooper just delivered a MOMENT.