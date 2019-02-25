Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars.
Music

ELECTRIFYING MOMENT: Sexually charged Oscars duet

by Nick Bond
25th Feb 2019 1:25 PM

THE 91st Academy Awards - the first in 30 years without a host - are well underway inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's much-anticipated performance of A Star Is Born hit Shallow didn't disappoint - the pair rising from their seats in the front row and walking to stage arm in arm.

Cooper's not a professional singer, but delivers a servicable set-up of the song's opening verse, Gaga gazing at him adoringly before she steps behind the piano to take over.

After she's delivered many of the song's biggest notes, Cooper's up - and takes a seat next to Gaga, joining her for the finale.

The camera closes in tight for the song's final moments, the on-screen couple looking like they'll kiss any second:

“We did it.”
“We did it.”

Coming two hours into what's been a bit of a sedate ceremony so far, Gaga and Cooper just delivered a MOMENT.

a star is born bradley cooper lady gaga oscars oscars 2019

Top Stories

    COMMUNITY ICON: Volunteers heartbroken as train ride shut down

    premium_icon COMMUNITY ICON: Volunteers heartbroken as train ride shut...

    News Safety concerns were also held regarding a tunnel over the train ride at the site.

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:15 PM
    Retrospective of Maryborough artist set to go on display

    premium_icon Retrospective of Maryborough artist set to go on display

    Lifestyle He was an accomplished artist and a valued member of the community.

    Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

    Breaking A man was assessed after the crash.

    OUR SAY: Generation bashing is getting old

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Generation bashing is getting old

    News Youth unemployment in Australia now stands at about 11.5 per cent

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:45 PM
    • 1 news-hound