Eleven drink drivers caught in less than 72 hours in blitz

In less than 72 hours, 11 alleged drink drivers were busted over the limit in Hervey Bay.

Officers from the Hervey Bay Police Station and Road Policing Unit undertook the operation together with other specialist officers.

The alleged offences happened between 5pm on February 19 and 11pm on February 21.

Six of the drivers were caught between 9pm and 2am on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Of those 11 drink drivers, readings ranged between 0.059 through to more than three times the legal limit of a reading of 0.159.

Through the traffic operation, a further two people were intercepted driving unlicensed, with one also driving with a disqualified licence, and with more than 40 additional traffic infringement notices issued for various traffic-related life-endangering offences.

Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood, Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Police Station said drivers should expect to encounter police in their travels.

"Our community will regularly see these types of activities conducted by police throughout Hervey Bay," she said.

"We will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting traffic and criminal-related offences to ensure the safety of our roads and the community as a whole."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.