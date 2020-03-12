Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

PRIME HOSPITAL LAND: St Stephens Hospital has been sold just before it was scheduled to go under the hammer.

A PRIME piece of the Heritage City's commercial land has been sold just before it was scheduled to go under the hammer.

Maryborough's St Stephens Hospital was to be sold at a public auction hosted by PRD.

But an undisclosed buyer stepped forward at the eleventh hour to purchase the site.

Principal of PRD Commercial Wide Bay Tony Nioa confirmed an investor had stepped forward with an acceptable offer.

Mr Nioa did not disclose the name or the amount the site was purchased for due to "commercial in confidence matters".

"It has been on the market previously and we've had several interested parties looking at it," Mr Nioa told the Chronicle.

"The best feeling was to bring it to an auction to crystallise the market and find the best offer."

The hospital site is about 10,000sqm of land with 5500sqm of building.

The 56-bed hospital used to employ about 70 people serving the Maryborough community's health needs. It closed in 2014 after the $87.5 million Hervey Bay St Stephens Hospital opened that same year.

Mr Nioa said the site was one of the larger commercial land parcels in town and its future use would generate more jobs for the region.

He said the sale was the latest in a period of good economic activity that Maryborough hadn't seen in a long time.