AN ELI Waters man will face court on Thursday after he was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Police attend a Kingfisher Parade address at Toogoom about 7pm on February 17 and found the heavily intoxicated man.

The 43-year-old was transported to Hervey Bay watchhouse where he was later released on bail conditions.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 22.