Elite school finally acts on controversial sex-ed book

An elite Brisbane private school has bowed to pressure and dropped a sex-education book that suggests God hates homosexuals, gay people can "successfully" change to heterosexual, and people with ambiguous genitalia are "freaks".

Following Courier-Mail coverage that exposed the offensive book used in Year 10 religion classes at Moreton Bay Boys' College and an angry backlash from parents, the school has confirmed the resource will be scrapped.

It also comes as the LGBTIQ+ community has urged parents to take legal action against the Uniting Church-affiliated school and complain to the Queensland Human Rights Commission over the "deeply disturbing" material.

In a letter to parents on August 3 addressing recent media coverage, MBBC head Andrew Holmes - who had previously defended the Teen Sex By The Book student handbook to The Courier-Mail - said: "On reflection, certain quotations and views referenced in the handbook ... do not reflect the diversity of views around gender and sexuality within the Uniting Church, or the lived values of our college.

"Therefore, we have made the decision that the student handbook will no longer be used."

The handbook is a companion to a paperback by sexologist Dr Patricia Weerakoon, an evangelical Christian in her 70s who was raised in Sri Lanka and who describes homosexuals as sinners whose "same-sex attraction" can be "fixed" if they repent.

Teen Sex By the Book was used high school students in years 9 to 12 at Moreton Bay Boys College

Mr Holmes told parents: "Our inclusive and supportive Christian culture provides a safe environment where all boys' and staff viewpoints are respected. We pride ourselves on providing boys with learning that is relevant to today's context and that of the future. Our college values affirm the importance of respect for others and understanding of those whose views may be different to our own."

Parents have welcomed the removal of the offensive literature, describing it as a "big win".

"This is a totally inappropriate book to be using in a school with Christian values of compassion and kindness, and it is particularly dangerous to 15-year-old boys who are still working out who they are," one mother said.

Moreton Bay Boys' College - the only Queensland school to have used Teen Sex By The Book - and its sister school Moreton Bay College have been plagued by scandals this year, including the exit of its executive principal James Sloman in June.

Originally published as Elite school finally acts on controversial sex-ed book