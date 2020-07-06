Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elite school’s board under fire after principal’s exit

by Greg Stolz
6th Jul 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UNITING Church leaders are "seriously considering" spilling the board of an elite Brisbane college after the shock resignation of its principal, an insider says.

James Sloman resigned as principal of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys College at Manly West on Friday.

It followed an independent investigation into claims of "inappropriate, intimidating and belittling" behaviour by Mr Sloman, who had been on extended leave since January.

The long-serving principal strenuously denied the allegations and launched a 'stop bullying' complaint against the colleges with the Fair Work Commission.

James Sloman resigned as principal on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
James Sloman resigned as principal on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling


Mr Sloman resigned amid the investigation, which will no longer continue. No findings were ever made.

Reports at the weekend alleged Mr Sloman had demanded more than $2 million, or seven years' salary, to go.

A senior Uniting Church insider said the synod was considering spilling the board over concerns about its handling of the situation.

"James has conducted himself with enormous integrity … in the face of enormous pressure," the source said.

Moreton Bay College. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Moreton Bay College. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar


He said the synod was frustrated with some of its school boards after the departure of principals at other Uniting Church-run schools in recent years including Flo Kearney at Somerville House and Kathy Bishop at Clayfield College.

A Moreton College staffer said Mr Sloman was a "wonderful leader and mentor".

Originally published as Elite school's board under fire after principal's sudden exit

education pricate school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        premium_icon -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        News Southeast Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week, with temperatures as low as -2.1C in places.

        Popular Bay cafe set to close doors after 11 years

        premium_icon Popular Bay cafe set to close doors after 11 years

        News A popular Hervey Bay cafe will be closing its doors for the last time

        ‘Wait and see’: Sold out triathlon event’s future undecided

        premium_icon ‘Wait and see’: Sold out triathlon event’s future undecided

        News Uncertainty surrounds the future of the event this year

        DEATH IN PARADISE: History of tragedies on Fraser Island

        premium_icon DEATH IN PARADISE: History of tragedies on Fraser Island

        News Shark attack was far from the first tragedy on the island