Ella's Golden Tigers claim AAC championship

CHAMPION: Former Hervey Bay swimmer Ella Kleinschmidt, who is in her final year at Breanu University in Gainesville Georgia. Matthew McInerney

HERVEY Bay swimmer Ella Kleinschmidt has helped Brenau University win the 2018 Appalachian Athletic Conference Swim Championship.

Brenau's Golden Tigers claimed overall victory by a tight 38-point margin to Asbury College at the tournament, which was held at Kingsport, Tennessee.

Former Fraser Coast Anglican College student Kleinschmidt is into her final year at the Gainesville, Georgia, USA, campus.

The 22-year-old earned gold in the 200yd medley relay on the first day, and was second in both the 800yd freestyle relay and 500yd freestyle.

The Golden Tigers' success in the relay, in which Kleinschmidt competed, continued on the second day.

The team won both the 200yd freestyle and 400yd medley relays. Kleinschmidt was third in the 200yd freestyle, then earned silver in the 1650yd freestyle on the third and final day.

Kleinschmidt and her Golden Tigers teammates will next compete at NAIA National Championships from February 28 to March 3 in Columbus, Georgia.