Ellie gives cancer the chop

World's Greatest Shave – Ellie Taylor will be shaving her head for the Leukaemia Foundation with support from her mother Kaylene Messer. Photo: Cody Fox

World's Greatest Shave – Ellie Taylor will be shaving her head for the Leukaemia Foundation with support from her mother Kaylene Messer. Photo: Cody Fox

THIRTEEN year old Ellie Taylor will show courage and bravery tomorrow when her ponytail gets the chop and her head is shaved for a World’s Greatest Shave fundraiser.

At 4pm, Ellie will be centre stage at Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club to help raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Ellie was not concerned about how she would be sporting her new look for a good cause.

“Beauty is not determined by how a person looks but what they can do to help the community,” she said.

Ellie had lost a cousin Thomas Matthews and her nana Jacqueline Messer to cancer and despite having never meet them, felt a personal connection doing the fundraiser.

There will be an auction of Ellie’s 30cm long ponytail to be used for wigs.

“The bidding will start around $30 but dad (Cameron Taylor) might try to bump it up a bit more because he wants to have a go at cutting it,” Ellie said.

The Ellie Taylor’s Shave Event is from 3pm to 6pm with a sausage sizzle, raffles and prizes to be won.