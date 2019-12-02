Elton’s furious tirade during Aussie show

Sir Elton John launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a couple of "moron" security guards during his concert in Perth on Sunday night.

The Candle in the Wind singer performed at HBF park last night as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But halfway through his three-hour extravaganza, Elton spotted a woman being removed from the concert by security guards and he stopped the show to demand the lady be returned to her seat.

"Hey, you two security guards with the girl … F**k off," Elton can be heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media. "Let her up here immediately … come on, you c**ts.

"Morons, both of you, morons. You don't treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds!"

It's not known why the woman was being removed from the concert.

Channel 9 presenter Louise Momber was in the crowd and told The Sydney Morning Herald that the singer later apologised for his outburst.

"He was so angry," Momber said. "He said he can't stand violence against women and had to say something.

"He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant - but said it's something he's really passionate about."

Elton John played two shows in Perth on the weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Tony McDonough

Last night's concert was Elton's final performance in Perth. He's now set to take his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour around the rest of Australia and New Zealand with more than 35 concerts scheduled between now and March 7, 2020.

This isn't the first time Elton has let loose at security guards during one of his concerts.

In 2015 he unleashed on a group of security guards in the UK who were warning audience members not to put their hands in the air during the gig.

"These people have come to hear music and if they want to put their hands in the air let them," Elton said, according to the Daily Mail. "This is not fu**ing China, so p**s off!

"You've got a f***ing uniform on and you think you're Hitler and you're not. You can p**s off!"

When one female security guard started crying after the singer's spray - he invited her on stage and apologised for his outburst.

"It was highly inappropriate," he told the female security guard. "I got frustrated. I know no one should ever talk to a lady like that and I'm very sorry."