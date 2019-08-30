Menu
NT Parks and Wildlife rangers have finally captured a huge 4.7m saltwater crocodile fromthe Katherine River system. Picture: NT Parks and Wildlife
Pets & Animals

Elusive giant croc caught

by NATASHA EMECK
30th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
A MONSTER 4.7-metre saltwater crocodile - the biggest ever found in the Katherine River system - was finally captured on Monday after a decade-long hunt.

NT Parks and Wildlife rangers caught the record-size saltie 60km downstream from the Katherine township.

A Department of Tourism and Culture spokeswoman said rangers removed the 600kg croc from a trap at a private property at Taylor's Park.

"They were surprised because it's unusual to find a croc of his size in that area," she said.

"He is the biggest crocodile the Wildlife Operations Team have ever caught in the Katherine River."
 

NT Parks and Wildlife rangers caught a record 4.7m saltwater crocodiles in Katherine yesterday. Picture: NT Parks and Wildlife
She said that rangers found the average size of crocodiles in the area was about 4.2 metres.

"Large crocodiles can move around Top End waterways undetected and you should always be crocwise," she said.

Rangers also caught at a smaller 2.3m crocodile from a trap in the Katherine River near the same area on Monday.

NT Parks and Wildlife observed three large crocodiles during aerial surveys in May.

To report a problem crocodile, phone a Parks and Wildlife Commission ranger in Darwin on 0419 822 859 or in Katherine on 0407 958 405.

