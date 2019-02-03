Victory unearth ‘outstanding’ new x-factor

MELBOURNE Victory appear to have unearthed a genuine X-factor in Elvis Kamsoba after the mid-season recruit starred in their comeback win over Central Coast in the A-League.

The Victory were down a two-goal hole and staring at the biggest upset loss of the season when Kamsoba was called upon on Saturday.

The NPL winger made an immediate impact on the left flank, teeing up the Victory's first goal for James Troisi within five minutes of his introduction.

Kamsoba also showed good composure to avoid Mariners goalkeeper Ben Kennedy in the lead-up to their second goal.

"He's got to be complimented on his contribution. He was outstanding from the moment he stepped on, right to the death there," Muscat said.

"The second goal as well; for him to stay out of the way of Ben Kennedy, not to get involved, it's just a real big contribution.

"He seemed to lift the players around him. Kenny (Athiu) had a spark in his step and James Troisi was unplayable in the second half."

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey admitted Kamsoba's electric display had his defence all shook up for most of the second half.

"We were spooked in the second half because they put the young lad wide left and he changed their shape," Mulvey said.

"I wouldn't say we didn't cope with it, it's that we acted surprised by it and it brought a bit of uncertainty."

Elvis Kamsoba of Melbourne Victory

The Victory's win came despite Muscat being without star duo Keisuke Honda and Ola Toivonen, the latter of whom was on the bench due to soreness. A third injury to Storm Roux forced Muscat to deploy in-form attacker Terry Antonis at right back, where he filled in with aplomb.

"He was good, wasn't he? Defending is probably not something he enjoys the most but he had to put in the performance for his team," Muscat said.

"I don't think Connor (Pain) got the other side of him once, such was his positioning ... he done such a good job there, we might keep him there."

The only downside was a hamstring injury to captain Carl Valeri, who was substituted midway through the first half.