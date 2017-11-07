News

Netflix fans warned about fake email scams

The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.
Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU receive an email urging you to update the billing information on your Netflix account, ignore it.

A new scam email targeting Netflix subscribers is making its way around the country and police are urging users to be aware.

The scam email informs recipients their billing information needs to be updated and they need to "restart membership".

A link to a fake Netflix website is included in the hoax email which asks users to login and enter personal information including a credit card number.

Police have issued the following warnings:

  • Do not click on any links or open attachments from emails claiming to be from a trusted organisation, asking you to update or verify your details. Just hit delete.
  • If you are suspicious or concerned, do an internet search using the names or exact wording of the email message to check for any references to a scam - many scams can be identified this way.
  • Before you click on a link, hover over the link to see the actual web address you will be taken to. If you do not recognise or trust the address, try searching for relevant key terms in a web browser.

Topics:  editors picks email hoax fccrime fcpolice netflix scam

Fraser Coast Chronicle

