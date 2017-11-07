Netflix fans warned about fake email scams

The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.

IF YOU receive an email urging you to update the billing information on your Netflix account, ignore it.

A new scam email targeting Netflix subscribers is making its way around the country and police are urging users to be aware.

The scam email informs recipients their billing information needs to be updated and they need to "restart membership".

A link to a fake Netflix website is included in the hoax email which asks users to login and enter personal information including a credit card number.

Police have issued the following warnings: