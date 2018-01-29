Embracing books and the great outdoors

NATURE LOVER: Girl Guide Sridivya Tekumalla can't wait to read the Enid Blyton collection.

FOR keen Girl Guide Sridivya Tekumalla, nothing beats getting in touch with nature and exploring the great outdoors.

It's this childhood spirit of adventure which is captured in many of loved author Enid Blyton's books and soon, Chronicle readers will have the chance to collect 15 of them.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the loved title the Famous Five Go Adventuring Again. The Chronicle is giving away one Enid Blyton book each day from next week.

Bucking the trend in this digital age, Sridivya is an avid book reader and is happy to swap screen-time for playtime.

"Rather than always being outside or always being on a screen, I think it's a good idea to have that balance," she said.

"i-Pads are fun and all but you can't use them too much."

Srdivya gets to utilise her love for the outdoors through Girl Guides, which she started nearly three years ago.

"I love how it's all about trying new things and getting out of your comfort zone," she said.

"They also teach you it's okay to be you and not like everyone else."

Since joining Girl Guides, Sridivya has adopted a wealth of life skills, including knot tying.

"We play outdoor games, active games like running, tagging, hiking, climbing, and we even painted the Girl Guides hut once."

However, she thinks nothing is better than spending time outside with her mum.

"It may come as a surprise but I like gardening," she said.

"Usually with my mum.

"We like putting new plants in the garden and watering the trees and everything."

Not to mention spending quality time with her mum.

But at the end of the day, reading is what the avid adventurer does to wind down.

"Reading is one of my all-time favourite things to do," she said.

Sridivya will be just one of many taking advantage of this offer so make sure you get your hands on the books quickly.

You can start collecting the classic books from February 4.