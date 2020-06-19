Menu
Maryborough Police have reminded resident of what to do when an emergency vehicle is approaching. Photo: Alistair Brightman
EMERGENCY: Cops flag critical road rules to remember

Stuart Fast
19th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
IN the wake of two deadly crashes on the Fraser Coast, Maryborough police have issued a reminder to residents about what to do when an emergency vehicle is approaching with their lights and sirens activated.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said drivers were urged to pay attention to their surroundings and be aware of their responsibilities .

She said motorists who did not know their responsibilities were potentially placing lives at risk by delaying emergency services response times.

“When emergency vehicles are approaching, motorists need to slow down.

“If it is safe, indicate your intention and move as far to the left as possible to allow the emergency vehicle room to move through.

“Generally, emergency vehicles will attempt to pass vehicles on the right wherever possible.

Sen Const Ryan said drivers should not brake or move their vehicle suddenly and not drive into the path of the emergency vehicle.

She said motorists were never to run a red light or try to beat the emergency vehicle if they were at an intersection.

“If you can, move to the left and wait for the emergency vehicle to go around you.

“You can enter an intersection to create space for the emergency vehicle, but only if it is safe to do so.”

