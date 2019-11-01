Emergency crews attend scene of M’boro hotel fire

Emergency services attended a fire at Maryborough Central Hotel, corner Ellena and Adelaide Sts where more than a dozen tenants were evacuated late Friday, November 1 afternoon.

Emergency services attended a fire at Maryborough Central Hotel, corner Ellena and Adelaide Sts where more than a dozen tenants were evacuated late Friday, November 1 afternoon.

A FIRE has broken out in a room at Maryborough's Central Hotel.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire started about 5.15pm on Friday.

He said fire crews had used dry powder to extinguish the flames.

The spokesman was unsure of the amount of damage.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a crew was on standby, but there had been no reported injuries.

Tenants were evacuated from the hotel and those waiting outside told the Chronicle they could smell something burning and kicked the door down.

The room was full of smoke but no one was inside.

The tenant renting the room, who asked not the be named, said he let a friend inside while he attended the soup kitchen, only to have his dinner cut short but someone running in to let him know his room was on fire.