UPDATE: If you're heading to Maryborough expect delays

Inge Hansen
by and Amy Formosa

UPDATE 9.40am: 

TRAFFIC is moving slowly along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd just past Susan River. 

Some motorists have reported being stuck for more than 20 minutes near road works in the area.  

A Fraser Coast Chronicle reporter was stuck in traffic near Colton for more than 15 minutes just after 9.30am. 

Traffic is moving slowly along Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd at roadworks near Colton. There was a crash in the area on Tuesday morning. Inge Hansen

Are you stuck in traffic? Join the discussion and tell us below.    EARLIER:  

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two car crash on Maryborough Hervey Bay  Rd. 

Crews got the call just before 9am. 

<<FOLLOW LATEST COAST EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

The crash happened at Susan River near Stockman Way and Noble Rd. 

There are initial reports of minor injuries. 

Three people were involved in the accident.

No-one was taken to hospital as a result of the crash. 

It's believed one person had a bump to the head.  

One lane of traffic is banked up heading into Maryborough. 

Police are diverting traffic around the crash at the scene. 

