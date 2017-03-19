74yo man's heart stopped beating after crash in M'Boro

Emergency services respond to a crash at the corner of Alice St and Russell St, Maryborough.

THE heart of a 74-year-old man stopped beating after his scooter collided with a car in Maryborough.

The car he crashed with was occupied by two nurses, and they gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Occurring at about 11.20am this morning at the intersection of Alice and Russell Sts, officer-in-charge of Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb said it appeared that the elderly man had continued past a stop sign.

""He may have stopped at the stop sign, but he's gone through it. and he's driven in front of another vehicle," Sgt Webb said.

"He's in a very bad way. He has been taken to hospital."

Sgt Webb praised the Sedan occupants for keeping the man's heart going.

"The young ladies did a really good job," he said.

The two nurses were uninjured.

Roads around the crash corner have now reopened.

