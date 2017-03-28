Emergency crews on standby for potentially severe rainfall

Swift Water Rescue unit ready for any situation that may require their service as the water levels rise. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

RESCUE crews will be on standby throughout the Fraser Coast region as of Wednesday for potential severe rainfall and flooding.

The Regional Operations Centre Coordinator for the North Coast Region, Craig Lovell, said there would be swift water rescue crews deployed to different parts of the Fraser Coast including Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"We're not only sending crews up north, we're planning for the worst case scenario (on the Fraser Coast),” Mr Lovell said.

"We're on stand-by in preparation for potential heavy rainfall,” he said.

Mr Lovell said the team of emergency crews at the incident control centre in Maryborough were monitoring the Bureau of Meteorology's advice.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said there was the potential for heavy falls where a cold airmass from the south joins with tropical air from the remnants of Cyclone Debbie.

While early predictions suggest the air-masses will intercept around the South East, Mr Blazak said it was too early to know exactly where it will happen.

He said at this point south east Queensland from Brisbane to the Fraser Coast is the wide spread hot spot for huge rain activity on Thursday and Friday with the Gympie region right in the firing line.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is the potential for falls of up to 225mm in Hervey Bay and 125mm in Maryborough over four days until Saturday.

Mr Blazak said for most parts of the region 40-50mm is expected over the next few days.

About 19 emergency service crews have been sent up to North Queensland to help out with Cyclone Debbie including Queensland Fire and Rescue, SES, Rural Fire Service crews and an Emergency Management Coordinator.

Mr Lovell said they were expecting to send more crews up in the next day or two.

"We're monitoring the Bureau's advice, the State Operation Centre in Brisbane and working with our local government,” he said.

Mr Lovell said the community needed to prepare for the worst.

"The more prepared people are the less reliant they are on emergency services,” he said.

"When you drive through flood waters you're not only putting yourself at risk but emergency crews are put at risk as well.”