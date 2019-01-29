Paramedic killed in tragic ambulance crash
WHAT WE KNOW
- Male paramedic, 32, killed in crash on Mackay Eungella Road
- Man was driving ambulance at time of crash
- Ambulance left road and struck tree near Benholme
- Police investigating how driver lost control
- QAS to release statement this afternoon
UPDATE 12.15PM: POLICE have confirmed a paramedic has died in a crash west of Mackay this morning.
The 32-year-old man was driving an ambulance along Mackay-Eungella Road when he left the road and crashed into a tree near Benholme about 8am.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were investigating how the driver lost control and crashed.
Mackay-Eungella Road has been reopened to traffic and the ambulance has been towed from the scene.
Queensland Ambulance Service are expected to release a statement later this afternoon.
UPDATE: A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd.
A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am.
Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed.
The person is being assessed by paramedics.
EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.
More details to come.