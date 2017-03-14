Three kids were inside vehicle when it crashed

A MOTORIST had to be taken to hospital after he allegedly drove into a parked car in Maryborough, while he had three children in the car.



Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 3.20pm today (March 14).



The accident occurred at the intersection of Reed Ave and Neptune St in Maryborough, right next to Maryborough Base Hospital.



The 37-year-old driver was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment, with a suspected broken arm.



The children were unharmed