The silver station wagon involved in the incident.

EMERGENCY crews have attended the scene of a car fire in Tinana.

The incident happened on Wednesday about 12.10pm on the corner of Gympie Rd and Teddington Rd.

Fire and police crews were at the scene.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew had responded to reports a car was on fire, but by the time they go there the fire had been extinguished.

She said the crew disconnected the car's battery then left the scene in the hands of the police.