Woman taken to hospital after crash in car park

UPDATE, 4.15PM: A woman aged in her 80s is being taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash in Maryborough.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the incident happened in a car park near Kent and Lennox Sts.

She said the woman was in a stable condition but was being taken to hospital for further assessment.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash near Maryborough City Hall.

The incident happened about 3.45pm on Monday at Kent and Lennox Sts.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

More information to come.