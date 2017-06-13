UPDATE: One lane closed at single vehicle crash near Tiaro

UPDATE: The northbound lane is closed on the Bruce Hwy following a single vehicle crash north of Tiaro.

Police are letting traffic through via a single lane.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Tiaro.

A motorhome towing a caravan rolled on it's side.

Five people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokeswoman said three were out of vehicle at this stage.

The accident happened on the Bruce Highway about 5km north of Tiaro about 9.15am.