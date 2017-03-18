Driver taken to hospital after rollover on major road

UPDATE: The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a rollover on the Bruce Hwy has been taken to hospital.

His vehicle, which was carrying machinery, rolled over just south of Aldershot.

Emergency services received the call about 1.09pm. He was freed from the truck and received treatment on-scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to Maryborough Hospital.

