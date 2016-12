EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two-car crash on Liuzzi St in PIalba.

Police, fire and Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at scene of an accident involving a 4WD and a sedan.

Police are diverting traffic.

Emergency workers at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Liuzzi St, Pialba. One vehicle ended up through the old Mitre10 fence. Alistair Brightman

It is understood those involved suffered minor injuries.