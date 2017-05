COLLISION: Two cars have collided in an accident on the corner of Boundary Rd and Bideford St in Hervey Bay.

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two car crash on the corner of Denmans Camp Rd and and Boundary Rd, Torquay.

A man believed to be in his 70's is being treated at the scene.

The man suffered shoulder injuries and is being taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Crews were called to the scene at 11.40am.