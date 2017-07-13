Emergency crews sky-high with new airborne response plans

AIRBOURNE OPS: (left to right) QRFS regional manager Peter Hollier, acting assistant commissioner for North Coast Darryl King and SES regional manager Merrick Ilett review changes to airbourne operations on Thursday.

THESE are the men who are helping keep eyes in the sky when it comes to emergency responses.

Emergency service crews from Bundaberg, Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Maryborough descended on Hervey Bay as part of Exercise Airborne, a conference between the crews determining the best way to co-ordinate air operations and rescues.

QRFS regional manager Superintendent Peter Hollier said it was necessary for disaster management crews to be updated on emergency protocols.

He said major weather events like Cyclone Debbie were proof of the need for more coordination with regional groups.

"During a major weather event, it's isolated pockets of the community that are major challenges,” Supt Hollier said.

"It's about planning the most effective and economic use of aircraft during emergencies.”

No major changes to airborne routes or operations have been marked for the Fraser Coast.

Acting assistant commissioner for North Coast Darryl King said it was imperative the North Coast groups work together in times of emergencies.

"This exercise is all about the coordination of air response resources that can be critical and sometimes quite short of availability,” Mr King said.

"So it's about how to prioritise and work together in a multi-agency situation.”