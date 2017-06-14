Emergency crews use sunroof to rescue three trapped in crash

FIVE people had to be rescued from a motorhome after the vehicle, which was towing a caravan, ran overturned on Bruce Hwy near Tiaro on Tuesday.



Shane Charman, the station officer at Maryborough Fire Station, described the crash scene as "very challenging" for the emergency services crews, with five people trapped inside the motorhome.



Three of the people in the motorhome had to be rescued from the vehicle through the sunroof after the vehicle was left on its side in a ditch after the crash.



"We were lucky that we had access to the sunroof.



"We were able to use that as a rescue point to get three of the casualties to safety."



Heavy rescue equipment had to be used to gain access to two others in the vehicle.



All five people, who were travelling from Brisbane, escaped without serious injury.

A motorhome towing a caravan ran off the road near Tiaro, trapping five people inside. Carlie Walker