Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney
Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney
News

Emergency declaration revoked as conditions ease at township

Carlie Walker
8th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act previously declared due to a bushfire burning at Happy Valley township on Fraser Island.

While conditions have eased, the community are advised to continue to monitor conditions and take advice from emergency services on the ground.

It comes after a tense 48 hours on the island as a large bushfire threatened the township.

With rain overnight and cooler conditions on Tuesday, the fire threat has eased in several parts of the island, though warnings remain current for The Oaks and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

More Stories

fcfire fcpolice fraser island happy valley
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Fears grow for missing girl

    Fears grow for missing girl
    • 8th Dec 2020 2:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Premium Content Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Council News The archway and wall has been the subject of much controversy

        Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        Premium Content Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        News The Facebook group went viral during the pandemic lockdown