Emergency declaration revoked as conditions ease at township

Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney

Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney

POLICE have revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act previously declared due to a bushfire burning at Happy Valley township on Fraser Island.

While conditions have eased, the community are advised to continue to monitor conditions and take advice from emergency services on the ground.

It comes after a tense 48 hours on the island as a large bushfire threatened the township.

With rain overnight and cooler conditions on Tuesday, the fire threat has eased in several parts of the island, though warnings remain current for The Oaks and Kingfisher Bay Resort.