Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rising Balonne River at 7am this morning. Picture: Andrew Schurmann
The rising Balonne River at 7am this morning. Picture: Andrew Schurmann
Weather

Emergency declared over flood threat

by Michael Doyle, AAP
25th Feb 2020 3:06 PM

AN EMERGENCY situation has been declared in Queensland's southwest town of St George with major flooding expected.

Police say St George is bracing for flooding on today and Wednesday after weekend downpours.

The Balonne River may peak at 12.5m overnight on Wednesday.

The town of Dirranbandi is also preparing for major flooding later in the week.

An emergency declaration was issued for St George by Queensland Police this morning.

Police have asked residents to avoid the use of personal watercraft in the water system.

The declaration has been issued for the Balonne River from Beardmore Dam to the Queensland-NSW border.

 

The rising Balonne River at 7am this morning. Picture: Andrew Schurmann
The rising Balonne River at 7am this morning. Picture: Andrew Schurmann

 

Beardmore Dam, which supplies water to St George, has been spilling for almost a fortnight.

The dam was on the brink of being empty at the start of February and filled in less than two weeks according to Sunwater.

"In 10 days Beardmore Dam increased by 94 per cent from six per cent to 100 per cent," a Sunwater spokesperson said.

"Sunwater expects that inflows will provide more than 12 months' urban water supply to St George."

Towns across the state's south west and southern interior have experienced flooding this week.

Charleville, Mitchell and Surat have all experienced flooding after the recent downpours.

Queensland's southern interior and south west region's have been crippled by drought.

Those conditions will be helped by heavy downpours expected across Queensland over the next few days.

Across the Queensland coast, from Brisbane up to Cooktown, Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne said people could expect enhanced rainfall from onshore winds.

Falls could be as high as 100mm today.

Cyclone Esther is also making its way west through the Northern Territory.

More Stories

Show More
emergency flooding flood warning weather warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay airport upgrade to land opportunities for locals

        premium_icon Bay airport upgrade to land opportunities for locals

        News The $20-million project is expected to see work opportunities trickle down to local companies

        Lost friendship ring comes full circle after 46 years

        premium_icon Lost friendship ring comes full circle after 46 years

        News The ring fell off Glenda O’Brien’s hand while washing a car in 1974.

        Check-up needed before doctor shortage hits us hard

        premium_icon Check-up needed before doctor shortage hits us hard

        News It doesn’t take a medical expert to see things need to change

        Maryborough pound office temporarily closed

        premium_icon Maryborough pound office temporarily closed

        News The Maryborough pound in Bright Street will undergo refurbishment.