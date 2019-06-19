Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency divers in Ross River rescue of sunken car

by JACOB MILEY, CAS GARVEY
19th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Update:

Emergency divers have retrieved a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

Earlier:

Emergency divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a witness told police they saw the car drive into the river, near the off-leash dog park, about 6am.

It then appeared two people ran from the scene, with the witness saying it was too dark to get a description of them.

Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley

Divers are attempting to retrieve the sunken vehicle, with specialised equipment to be used to drag the car onto dry land.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency divers police investigation ross river

Top Stories

    TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    premium_icon TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    News Aside from attracting hundreds of keen anglers to its sandy shores, Fraser Island's tailor season is helping solidify the region as a world-class fishing area

    Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    premium_icon Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    News It means lost revenue for sugar cane contractors and the M'boro mill

    COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    premium_icon COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    News Mr Browne said death should be about love and compassion

    BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    Technology Businesses are required to start reporting through STP from July 1.