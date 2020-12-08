Menu
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE
Emergency incident during Amberley takeoff

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
8th Dec 2020 4:40 PM
An emergency incident involving a military aircraft has occurred at the Royal Australian Air Force military base in Amberley this afternoon.

Online reports suggest a plane has been damaged during takeoff at the base, about 50km southwest of Brisbane.

The Department of Defence this afternoon confirmed an incident had occurred, but would not comment on the specifics of the incident.

"Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

"Defence's first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF Base Amberley. Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation."

More to come.

