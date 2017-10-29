UPDATE: Tavistock St closed after house fire

Fire at house on Tavistock St, Torquay. Police tape off the street as investigations get underway.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE: Part of Tavistock St has been blocked as police and firefighters investigate the cause of a house fire in Torquay.

Three fire crews were called to reports of the blaze after 1pm at a vacant house.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Fire at house on Tavistock St, Torquay. Police tape off the street as investigations get underway. Alistair Brightman

Fire investigators and police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this stage.

Traffic is being diverted from Tavistock St while crews are on scene.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at a home in Tavistock St, Torquay.

It is believed the fire started about 1pm.

Police and paramedics are also at the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said no people were inside the home.

