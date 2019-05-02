Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane

Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter

Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in inner Brisbane this morning, with multiple buildings on fire and streets closed in the area.

UPDATE: It is being reported that two buildings are on fire on Vulture Street, creating a column of smoke through the city. #9News pic.twitter.com/rpcJs2y0PP — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 1, 2019

The fire is believed to have taken hold in two adjacent buildings on Vulture St at South Brisbane, one of them reportedly a boarding house.

Pics coming in of a fire in Vulture Street, south Brisbane. Two buildings on fire. Crews just arrived on scene. @abcbrisbane

Pic Kathy McLeish pic.twitter.com/D6heKqumc3 — Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) May 1, 2019

Vulture St is closed in both directions near Hampstead Rd and Appel St.

Smoke from the fire has covered Brisbane's CBD.

#BREAKING: A fire is filling south Brisbane with smoke, with a building engulfed on Vulture Street. More to follow. #9News pic.twitter.com/JgdKJO9uSY — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 1, 2019

The ABC is reporting that residents from a nearby nursing home have been evacuated.