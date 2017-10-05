28°
News

BREAKING: Car crashes, ends up on roof 30m away from road

A car sits on its roof after a single-vehicle rollover at Boonooroo Plains.
A car sits on its roof after a single-vehicle rollover at Boonooroo Plains. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle rollover.

The incident, which occurred on Boonooroo Rd at Boonooroo Plains, was reported about 12.56pm on Thursday.

Its understood a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, ended up about 30m into the bush alongside the road.

 

All emergency service crews are on scene.

Three patients self-extricated from the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the trio, but a spokeswoman said they appeared to be okay. The woman and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A trailer damaged in a single-vehicle rollover on Boonooroo Rd, Boonooroo Plains.
A trailer damaged in a single-vehicle rollover on Boonooroo Rd, Boonooroo Plains. Carlie Walker

Topics:  fccrash fcemergency fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Accused ice queen locked up again

Accused ice queen locked up again

AN ACCUSED ice-dealing mum is back in custody after allegedly offending the day after she was granted bail.

Resident slams council for response to private race track

Fraser Coast Regional Council.PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL JULY 28

The track is used by riders from as far as the Gold Coast.

Child abuser spared prison, gets to keep son

Father who fractured his infants skull walks free from court

Sought-after plants stolen from Botanical Gardens

An offender cut a hole in a greenhouse at the Botanical Gardens and stole orchid plants.

An offender cut a hole in a greenhouse.

Local Partners