BREAKING: Car crashes, ends up on roof 30m away from road

A car sits on its roof after a single-vehicle rollover at Boonooroo Plains. Carlie Walker

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle rollover.

The incident, which occurred on Boonooroo Rd at Boonooroo Plains, was reported about 12.56pm on Thursday.

Its understood a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, ended up about 30m into the bush alongside the road.

All emergency service crews are on scene.

Three patients self-extricated from the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the trio, but a spokeswoman said they appeared to be okay. The woman and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.