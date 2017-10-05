BREAKING: Car crashes, ends up on roof 30m away from road

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle rollover.
The incident, which occurred on Boonooroo Rd at Boonooroo Plains, was reported about 12.56pm on Thursday.
Its understood a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, ended up about 30m into the bush alongside the road.
All emergency service crews are on scene.
Three patients self-extricated from the vehicle.
Paramedics assessed the trio, but a spokeswoman said they appeared to be okay. The woman and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.